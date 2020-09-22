Leonard lone 'untouchable' as Clippers consider roster changes

Star forward Kawhi Leonard will be the only "untouchable" on the Los Angeles' Clippers' roster this offseason, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The Clippers are expected to eye a few changes to the roster after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Along with potentially making some trades, they are expected to try to re-sign power forward Montrezl Harrell. Rival teams also believe they will try to deal for a playmaker.

Both Leonard and fellow star Paul George are eligible to become free agents at next season. The odds of them trading George appear low, Boha indicated, but not as low as Leonard.

“I think Leonard is the only untouchable on the roster," Boha wrote. "George is close to untouchable, but I think the Clippers would move him for the right package – and, obviously, if that was Leonard’s preferred outcome.”

The Clippers acquired George from the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and a whopping five first-round picks.