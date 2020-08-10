Analyst: Clippers don't need to worry about Lakers, will win title

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers trail LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the standings -- but that doesn't mean the Lakers are the best team.

The Clippers are, according to FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard.

"You better hope the Clippers don't fall to the 4-seed because that means the Lakers will go out in the second round," Broussard insisted on the FOX Sports show First Things First. "The Clippers are not worried. They are so much deeper than the Lakers."

The Lakers recently clinched the top seed in the Western Conference. The Clippers are in second with two games to play. But they lead the Denver Nuggets by just one game.

Broussard went on to predict the Clippers will emerge from the Disney campus as NBA champions.

You can watch his full take in the video below.