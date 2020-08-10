AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Analyst: Clippers don't need to worry about Lakers, will win title

Sam Amico

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers trail LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the standings -- but that doesn't mean the Lakers are the best team.

The Clippers are, according to FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard.

"You better hope the Clippers don't fall to the 4-seed because that means the Lakers will go out in the second round," Broussard insisted on the FOX Sports show First Things First. "The Clippers are not worried. They are so much deeper than the Lakers."

The Lakers recently clinched the top seed in the Western Conference. The Clippers are in second with two games to play. But they lead the Denver Nuggets by just one game.

Broussard went on to predict the Clippers will emerge from the Disney campus as NBA champions.

You can watch his full take in the video below.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

Pistons adding Ellis, West to scouting department

Former Knicks basketball man and Jerry West son's headed to Detroit.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Jackson agrees to contract in Greece

Former Baylor standout and NBA second-round pick has spent extensive time in G League.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers almost certainly have 76ers star Simmons on radar

Philadelphia guard/forward is type of player that could push Cleveland closer to playoffs right away.

Sam Amico

Free agent center Holman lands one-year deal in Germany

Former G League big man went undrafted in 2019, headed overseas following rookie season.

Sam Amico

NBA considering March as option for start to 2020-21 season

Idea would be to give fans an opportunity to get back in buildings should fear of coronavirus die down.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Purvis agrees to deal in Italy

Former Orlando Magic shooting guard has also spent time in G League and Israel.

Sam Amico

Harrell returns to Clippers following death of grandmother

Power forward having career season, expected to play large role in Clippers' quest for a title.

Sam Amico

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle compares Luka Doncic to Larry Bird and Jason Kidd

Luka Doncic definitely does have a lot of Larry Bird in his game.

Cameron Fields

NBA announces finalists for MVP award and other performance awards

Giannis Antetokounmpo could become the first player since Steph Curry to win back-to-back MVP awards.

Cameron Fields