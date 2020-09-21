SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Rival teams suspect Clippers will try to make deal for playmaker

Sam Amico

Opposing executives expect the Los Angeles Clippers to try to trade for a playmaking guard following the disappointment in the Western Conference playoffs, as relayed by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This was something Andrew Grief of the Los Angeles Times relayed first by speaking with an opposing executive.

“Running it back is great, but the Clippers are beatable,” Greif quoted the exec as saying. “They need a point guard. They’ve got to get one. They need better chemistry. They’ve got to do a better job scheming and adjusting.”

The Clippers were bounced by the Denver Nuggets in the second round despite racing to a 3-1 series lead.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George coach Doc Rivers and the Clippers have indicated the team has to stick together for another run and try again next season. Both Leonard and George are eligible to become free agents in 2021.

“We can only get better the longer we stay together and the more we’re around each other,” George told reporters. “I think that’s really the tale of the tape of this season. We just didn’t have enough time together.”

Current Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul is said to be available, and earlier reports suggested the same may be true of Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Ben Simmons, though Sixers GM Elton Brand recently shot down such talk.

Of course, the Clippers may not need nor look to acquire a star. A starter to set up the offense and keep the ball moving may do the trick. They undoubtedly have the pieces to make a trade for someone who fits that description.

Whatever happens this offseason, it seems highly likely the Clippers will do something, even something small, to avoid a repeat in 2020-21.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TV Ratings: Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals sinks to 17-year low

NBA's viewership issues haven't seemed to improved much despite the games taking on added meaning.

Sam Amico

by

evie1

Lue, D'Antoni and Donovan vying for 76ers' coaching opening

Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand expected to move to second round of interviews within next week.

Sam Amico

Bulls begin to narrow coaching search with some familiar names

Kenny Atkinson and Wes Unseld Jr. among those who reportedly have impressed during Chicago interview process.

Sam Amico

Pacers interview ex-Thunder coach Donovan for coaching vacancy

Indiana's search for new main man on sideline reportedly also includes former Cavs coach Mike Brown.

Sam Amico

Thompson: Three reasons Avdija makes sense for Hornets at No. 3

Israeli forward might be the right fit for Charlotte with his strong playmaking skills and ability to finish.

Danny Thompson

Thunder forward Hervey signs with Lokomotiv Kuban

Former Texas-Arlington standout lands one-year deal ahead of free agency period.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers begin life in Cleveland bubble, preparations for 2020-21

Majority of veterans, including Kevin Love and Collin Sexton, scheduled to embark on Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves add online talent-evaluator Gershon to scouting role

Minnesota becomes latest to show that NBA teams are taking work of website recruiting analysts seriously.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Swish goes Davis, as Lakers rise after taking Nuggets' best shot

Star power forward owns the spotlight by burying 3-pointer at buzzer, giving Lakers 2-0 lead in West finals.

Sam Amico

Former Cavaliers coach Brown to interview for Pacers vacancy

Current Warriors assistant also coached the Lakers before returning for a quick stop with Cleveland.

Sam Amico