Clippers buy Lakers' old stomping grounds for arena of their own

The Los Angeles Clippers have officially acquired the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the former home of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per the Los Angeles Times:

"Ownership of the Forum arena formally changed hands Monday after the sale from Madison Square Garden Co. to a group controlled by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer became complete — a purchase that officially removes an obstacle in the way of the Clippers constructing their own arena nearby.

"CAPSS LLC will continue to operate the Forum for music and entertainment only, using a new entity, Forum Entertainment LLC. According to the new ownership, Geni Lincoln and Mike Fallon, who ran the building’s operations under MSG, will continue in those roles while reporting to Gillian Zucker, the Clippers’ president of business operations."

The Clippers and Lakers currently share the Staples Center as their home arena, but that crowd has always seemed fairly pro-Lakers.

Now, it appears, the Clippers will finally have a home of their own -- and it just happened to previously be the home of their rival during the Magic Johnson-led Showtime era of the 1980s.

"By resolving those suits, the Clippers hope to begin construction on their new complex by mid-2021. The team’s lease at Staples Center, where they have played since 1999, ends in 2024," the LA Times reported. "Inglewood’s City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement to retain a company to appraise 65 city-controlled parcels and 10 privately-owned parcels that could be used for the arena and related development.

"Murphy’s Bowl LLC, the Clippers-controlled company behind the project, will pay for the appraisal and eventually acquire the land."

The Forum hosted more than 100 events last year.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.