AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Clippers buy Lakers' old stomping grounds for arena of their own

Sam Amico

The Los Angeles Clippers have officially acquired the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the former home of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per the Los Angeles Times:

"Ownership of the Forum arena formally changed hands Monday after the sale from Madison Square Garden Co. to a group controlled by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer became complete — a purchase that officially removes an obstacle in the way of the Clippers constructing their own arena nearby.

"CAPSS LLC will continue to operate the Forum for music and entertainment only, using a new entity, Forum Entertainment LLC. According to the new ownership, Geni Lincoln and Mike Fallon, who ran the building’s operations under MSG, will continue in those roles while reporting to Gillian Zucker, the Clippers’ president of business operations."

The Clippers and Lakers currently share the Staples Center as their home arena, but that crowd has always seemed fairly pro-Lakers.

Now, it appears, the Clippers will finally have a home of their own -- and it just happened to previously be the home of their rival during the Magic Johnson-led Showtime era of the 1980s.

"By resolving those suits, the Clippers hope to begin construction on their new complex by mid-2021. The team’s lease at Staples Center, where they have played since 1999, ends in 2024," the LA Times reported. "Inglewood’s City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement to retain a company to appraise 65 city-controlled parcels and 10 privately-owned parcels that could be used for the arena and related development. 

"Murphy’s Bowl LLC, the Clippers-controlled company behind the project, will pay for the appraisal and eventually acquire the land."

The Forum hosted more than 100 events last year.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops. 

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers' Love shares daily quarantine regimen (and his dog's name)

Power forward continues to value grooming, skin care and overall wellness as league remains on hiatus.

Sam Amico

Thibodeau linked to Knicks, Nets and Rockets

Former Chicago and Minnesota coach reportedly would have an interest in all three potential coaching vacancies.

Sam Amico

NBA supporting study to help develop coronavirus vaccine

Team owners, union aim to help in figuring out how to control virus.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers seem likely to stay in house to replace Aller

Senior director of basketball operations and noted salary cap expert departing for Knicks.

Sam Amico

Italian league players can start returning to practice facilities

Restrictions eased all across country, allowing athletes to utilize team facilities on individual basis.

Sam Amico

DeRozan names LeBron and Kawhi, among others, for building ultimate player

Spurs shooting guard picked LeBron James four times when he built his ultimate player on ESPN's WYD.

Cameron Fields

Source: Despite rumors, 'no chance' Spurs leaving San Antonio

Shaquille O'Neal's Vegas comments raise eyebrows in San Antonio, but it appears fans have no reason to fear.

Sam Amico

The one time ex-Cavs coach Wilkens decided to double Jordan ... well, it failed

Contrary to popular belief, the Cavaliers didn't always play the Bulls legend straight-up defensively.

Colton Jones

Laimbeer doesn't regret refusing to shake hands with '91 Bulls: 'They're whiners'

Bad Boys Pistons took flak for poor sportsmanship, but former center brushes it off as part of game.

Sam Amico

Shaq: Las Vegas under consideration for NBA relocation

Legendary center says he hears a couple of franchises are up for sale.

Sam Amico