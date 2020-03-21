AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavaliers' Sexton Missing The Competition While NBA On Hiatus

Sam Amico

Not surprisingly, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is missing playing, missing the games and missing time with his teammates.

"It's tough," he told veteran NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "It's really tough, just because we've been playing the game since we were 3 or 4 years old. When (something) takes the game away from you ... it's just at a standstill. It's kind of tough."

The NBA suspended the season March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 10 other members of the NBA community have tested positive since then, including injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Sexton, 21, is in his second season and has continued to be one of the league's top young scorers. He is averaging 25.5 points and shooting 53 percent over the last 10 games.

On top of that, he has yet to miss a game in his pro career, appearing in all 82 last season and all 65 this year.

But like the other 29 teams, the Cavaliers were instructed by the NBA to close their practice facilities. There is no telling when or if the league will resume the 2019-20 season.

The Cavs (19-46) last played March 10, a 108-103 road loss to the Chicago Bulls. Sexton scored 26 on 12-of-16 shooting.

"We all didn't imagine that was the last game of the season or (game) we'd play for a while," he told Haynes. "It's difficult because we all like to compete, we all like to win, to just go out there and play with that fire.

"Now you're trying to figure out, 'What can I do at home?'"

The Cavaliers said in a statement last week that they do not plan on testing for COVID-19 unless players or staff members begin to show symptoms. It has not been determined if any members of the organization have been tested.

Cleveland is 5-6 since coach J.B. Bickerstaff took over for John Beilein following the All-Star break.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Vet Stephenson Among Those Returning To Play In China

Former Lakers and Pacers wing joining Jeremy Lin, others as CBA season gets set to resume.

Sam Amico

Changes To Bulls' Front Office On Hold, But Seemingly Remain On Way

Future of Chicago GM Gar Forman, coach Jim Boylen and others still unclear during hiatus.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Nance Jr. Makes $100K Worth Of Donations To Area Foodbanks

Akron native becomes second member of team to make pledge during coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves Owner Has High Hopes Of NBA Finishing Season

Glen Taylor staying optimistic on resuming play, says playoffs "so important" to fans and players.

Sam Amico

NBA Directs Teams To Close Practice Facilities

Players must now work out individually, away from teammates and coaches.

Sam Amico

Two Members Of Lakers Reportedly Test Positive For Coronavirus

More players could still be tested as LA latest to have members of team contract COVID-19 virus.

Sam Amico

Documentary On Jordan, Bulls Still Scheduled For June Release

Project remains in production, ESPN not likely to move it up despite gap in sports programming.

Sam Amico

Insider: NBA May Be Willing To Extend Season Into September

League said to be exploring a variety of scheduling possibilities in order to complete 2019-20 season.

Sam Amico

Silver: NBA Games In Empty Arenas One Option Under Consideration

NBA commissioner looking at 'three different things' in hopes of resuming and completing season.

Sam Amico

NBA Commissioner Silver Open To Permanent Shift In League Calendar

League officials, team owners have been discussing the possibility of starting and ending season later.

Sam Amico