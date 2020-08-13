SI Exclusive: Bubble working out better than NBA envisioned, Silver says

Not even the NBA itself anticipated that the Orlando bubble would go so well.

"It’s better than what we had envisioned,' NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in an exclusive interview with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. "Players have taken to it in a more spirited way than we thought they would.

"We knew that this would require enormous sacrifice on everyone’s part, but I think that what is hard to calibrate—and this maybe goes to my experience when I first came into the arena—is the human emotion that comes with being around other people. And I think everyone realized they missed it more than they even understood."

So far, every player tested for the coronavirus on the Disney campus has tested negative. Overall, games have gone smoothly as the league gets set for the playoffs, which tip off Monday.

Silver added that his confidence about continued success inside the bubble "has ebbed and flowed," reminding that the coronavirus has been unpredicted.

As for possible regrets, the commissioner implied he feels badly about having to leave the eight non-playoff contenders at home.

"I’d say my biggest disappointment is that we couldn’t find a sensible way to bring 30 teams down there," Silver told Mannix. "We know everything here involves compromises, but I do feel bad there are eight teams that are not part of the experience."