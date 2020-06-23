Brewer to sign with Kings during NBA's transaction window

Veteran small forward Corey Brewer has agreed to a deal that will reunite him with the Sacramento Kings once the NBA returns, according to multiple reports.

Free agents such as Brewer can sign during the league's new transaction window, which begins Tuesday at noon EST and runs until June 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Brewer, 34, is 6-foot-9 and signed two 10-day contracts with the Kings in February.

The Kings were one of 22 teams invited to resume the season in Orlando at the end of July. They are 29-36, and tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans for ninth in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot.

Brewer chose Sacramento over multiple other expected offers, according to Shams Charania of Stadium, who broke the news.