Thunder hire Rivals.com recruiting analyst Evans as scout

Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans is on his way to the NBA. Or more precisely, Evans is headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder as an amateur evaluation scout, as first relayed by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

This from a guy who once started his own online scouting service, and per Thamel, was so devoted to his craft he ended up "sleeping in his car outside high school events early on in his career."

Evans, 30, joined Rivals in 2017, five years after starting his own service. He rose to the top of the high school evaluation game, and with the G League's new pathway program focused on high schoolers, Thunder GM Sam Presti obviously believes Evans can add some value.

As Thamel pointed out, NBA teams are starting to take online recruiting analysts seriously, with Dave Telep joining the San Antonio Spurs in 2013. Telep may have been the most respected man in his field when the Spurs hired him, and he has since become their director of player personnel.

The Thunder were eliminated by the Houston Rockets in seven games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. They parted ways with Billy Donovan immediately after the season and are currently on the lookout for a new coach.

Evans confirmed the news of his hire on social media.