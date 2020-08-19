SI.com
NBA again returns zero positive test results for coronavirus

Sam Amico

The playoffs have arrived and the NBA remains coronavirus-free.

According to a statement from the league, all players inside the Orlando bubble on the league's Disney campus have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The league said 341 players were tested. Not one player has tested positive for the coronavirus on campus since the league resumed the season five weeks ago.

Per the statement, should a player receive a positive test, "he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association."

Twenty-two teams resumed the season in late July with eight seeding games apiece. The playoffs tipped off Monday.

