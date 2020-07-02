AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA reveals coronavirus test results, with 25 of 351 coming back positive

Sam Amico

The NBA released the details of its coronavirus testing Thursday, as it gets set to return to action at the end of the month in Orlando.

According to the NBA's release, 25 of the 351 players tested from June 24-29 came back positive. Also, there were 10 positive coronavirus tests out of the 884 team staff members tested during the same time period in June.

Some of those players have been identified, with the list including the likes of Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan, and Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon.

"As the NBA notes in today’s announcement, any player, coach, or staffer who tests positive must self-quarantine until they satisfy public health protocols and have been cleared by a doctor," wrote Luke Adams of HoopsRumors. "While some players, such as Jordan, may opt out of the NBA’s restart as a result of a coronavirus diagnosis, players will be permitted to rejoin their teams after their self-isolation period, assuming they’re asymptomatic and return multiple negative tests."

The NBA is scheduled to tip off July 31 on the Walt Disney World campus. The last possible date for the Finals is Oct. 13.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Practice courts delivered to Disney and NBA has the pics to prove it

Scheduled resumption of play in Orlando closing in, with training camps starting next week.

Sam Amico

Kobe Bryant will be NBA 2K21 cover athlete for Mamba Forever editions

The late Los Angeles Lakers star has made a legacy that will endure, inspiring inspired many people across the world.

Cameron Fields

Former first-round pick Baldwin nearing deal overseas

Free agent guard has spent time in NBA with Grizzlies and Trail Blazers, as well as in G League.

Sam Amico

Coach McMillan says Pacers not in shape but they'll get there

Indiana in same boat as most NBA teams as league heads toward Disney World return.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Zizic signing with Real Madrid, leaving Kyrie trade mostly a blank

Third-year center finds new home after Cleveland decided not to pick up option or concern itself with a return.

Sam Amico

by

MitchS

Free agent forward Williams awaiting new deal overseas

Former No. 2 overall draft pick spent time with the Cavaliers, Knicks and others.

Sam Amico

Wizards star Beal undecided, but 'working tail off' as if he will play

Washington shooting guard still trying to determine if he will join team in Orlando for NBA's return.

Sam Amico

Lakers signing of veteran shooting guard Smith now official

Former Cavaliers starter rejoins LeBron James as LA prepares for NBA season restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Oladipo on joining Pacers: 'When the day comes, I'll know'

Injury concerns could keep Indiana's star shooting guard out of Orlando for NBA return.

Sam Amico

Pelicans' Williamson to be NBA 2K21 cover athlete for next-gen consoles

Zion Williamson has had a good rookie season despite missing some time due to a torn right meniscus injury.

Cameron Fields