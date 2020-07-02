NBA reveals coronavirus test results, with 25 of 351 coming back positive

The NBA released the details of its coronavirus testing Thursday, as it gets set to return to action at the end of the month in Orlando.

According to the NBA's release, 25 of the 351 players tested from June 24-29 came back positive. Also, there were 10 positive coronavirus tests out of the 884 team staff members tested during the same time period in June.



Some of those players have been identified, with the list including the likes of Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan, and Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon.

"As the NBA notes in today’s announcement, any player, coach, or staffer who tests positive must self-quarantine until they satisfy public health protocols and have been cleared by a doctor," wrote Luke Adams of HoopsRumors. "While some players, such as Jordan, may opt out of the NBA’s restart as a result of a coronavirus diagnosis, players will be permitted to rejoin their teams after their self-isolation period, assuming they’re asymptomatic and return multiple negative tests."

The NBA is scheduled to tip off July 31 on the Walt Disney World campus. The last possible date for the Finals is Oct. 13.