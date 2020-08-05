All 346 players inside NBA bubble test negative for coronavirus yet again

For the third straight week, all 346 players inside on the Disney campus have tested negative for the coronavirus, the league announced in a statement.

Per the statement, should a player in the Orlando bubble receive a positive test, "he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association."

Twenty-two teams resumed the season last week with eight seeding games apiece. The playoffs are slated to begin in the middle of the month, with Oct. 12 being the last possible date for the Finals.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin in December. That too may take place inside a bubble, or perhaps empty home arenas.