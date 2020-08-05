AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

All 346 players inside NBA bubble test negative for coronavirus yet again

Sam Amico

For the third straight week, all 346 players inside on the Disney campus have tested negative for the coronavirus, the league announced in a statement.

Per the statement, should a player in the Orlando bubble receive a positive test, "he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association."

Twenty-two teams resumed the season last week with eight seeding games apiece. The playoffs are slated to begin in the middle of the month, with Oct. 12 being the last possible date for the Finals.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin in December. That too may take place inside a bubble, or perhaps empty home arenas.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pacific Division Notes: Suns, Clippers, Warriors

Believe it or not, Phoenix showing it belongs in Orlando bubble with move toward playoffs.

Sam Amico

Central Division Notes: Cavaliers, Pistons, Bulls

Cleveland, Detroit and Chicago among eight teams that await draft and other dates on offseason calendar.

Sam Amico

Former Toledo standout Jackson signs first pro contract

Garfield High School product lands deal with Macedonian club.

Sam Amico

Former Akron and USC guard Utomi headed overseas

Shooting guard spent final year with Trojans, first three with Zips, signs in Finland.

Sam Amico

Suns' Booker joined elite company after quality performance and buzzer-beater vs. Clippers

Devin Booker is showing why he's one of best young stars in the NBA.

Cameron Fields

Dribbles: Undermanned Nets prove bubble ball can be tons of fun

Brooklyn stuns league-leading Milwaukee behind cast of unlikely hoops heroes.

Sam Amico

Houston-Portland game will come down to which backcourt performs better

James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are all some of the most gifted offensive players in the league.

Cameron Fields

Eight teams left out of Orlando now pessimistic about return to court

Cavaliers, Hornets, Bulls and others have been holding out hope for games before start of next season.

Sam Amico

Lillard keeping faith that Trail Blazers can return to playoffs

Portland scoring machine says he's confident team can make run inside Orlando bubble.

Sam Amico

NBA television ratings 'unremarkable' after solid start to return

League continuing trend of drawing small numbers that were reported before suspension of play in March.

Sam Amico