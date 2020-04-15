Could NBA Eliminate Courtside Seating Upon Return?

Once play resumes, whether it be this season or next, plenty of changes are coming to the NBA. At least, they most certainly will at first.

And perhaps among those changes -- the expensive courtside seats that put fans right next to the action. Doing away with those seats is a possibility detailed in an interesting piece by Adam Aziz of The Undefeated.

Aziz mentioned how Major League Baseball has placed protective netting in front of fans, and suggested the NBA could do something similar with, say, plexiglass. If nothing else, it may be something the league implements temporarily.

"The debate over extending the netting eventually fell off the front page and it has now become the norm within baseball," Aziz wrote. "And while the merits of plexiglass are still difficult to assess, those who regularly sit courtside recognize it would heavily impact the in-game experience."

It's an intriguing concept, and with no known vaccine for the coronavirus that halted the season March 11, precautions will almost certainly be needed in all aspects of life before the world reopens.

The NBA is part of that world and keeping the crowd further back from the players, coaches and officials is likely something that will be considered, at least on a temporary basis.

Aziz interviewed a number of people for their thoughts on the subject, including former NBA forward Caron Butler. For more, check put the full piece from Aziz at The Undefeated.

