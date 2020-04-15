AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Could NBA Eliminate Courtside Seating Upon Return?

Sam Amico

Once play resumes, whether it be this season or next, plenty of changes are coming to the NBA. At least, they most certainly will at first.

And perhaps among those changes -- the expensive courtside seats that put fans right next to the action. Doing away with those seats is a possibility detailed in an interesting piece by Adam Aziz of The Undefeated.

Aziz mentioned how Major League Baseball has placed protective netting in front of fans, and suggested the NBA could do something similar with, say, plexiglass. If nothing else, it may be something the league implements temporarily.

"The debate over extending the netting eventually fell off the front page and it has now become the norm within baseball," Aziz wrote. "And while the merits of plexiglass are still difficult to assess, those who regularly sit courtside recognize it would heavily impact the in-game experience."

It's an intriguing concept, and with no known vaccine for the coronavirus that halted the season March 11, precautions will almost certainly be needed in all aspects of life before the world reopens.

The NBA is part of that world and keeping the crowd further back from the players, coaches and officials is likely something that will be considered, at least on a temporary basis.

Aziz interviewed a number of people for their thoughts on the subject, including former NBA forward Caron Butler. For more, check put the full piece from Aziz at The Undefeated.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bulls Have Yet To Make Decision On Boylen's Future As Coach

New executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has had conversations with Boylen, but avoiding comment.

Sam Amico

Bulls Line Up Interviews For GM Vacancy; Battier Likely Out

New basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas looking to fill Chicago's key front office roles.

Sam Amico

Denver Notes: Booth, Bol, Draft, Missing Pieces

Nuggets looking to fill general manager chair after Arturas Karnisovas takes job running the Bulls.

Sam Amico

Who Might Hornets Target In Free Agency?

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Have Ball, Edwards, Wiseman On Draft Radar

Sam Amico

NBA Pressing On With Pre-Draft Evaluations Despite Uncertainty

League trying to give prospects and early-entry candidates as much feedback as possible during hiatus.

Sam Amico

LA Notes: Lakers, LeBron, Kobe, Clippers, Rivers

LeBron James has been keeping the Lakers motivated during NBA hiatus, according to GM Rob Pelinka.

Sam Amico

Bulls' Boylen Hoping To 'Sit Down' With Karnisovas, Discuss Future

Chicago coach releases statement, welcoming new chief of basketball operations.

Sam Amico

Bulls Exec Karnisovas Makes Hires, Interviewing GM Candidates

Chicago's new basketball operations chief reportedly hits ground running immediately after taking job.

Sam Amico

Rockets Owner On Economy: 'We've Got To Start Opening Up In May'

Tilman Fertitta cites overall American cash flow, mental health as important reasons to start returning to work.

Sam Amico