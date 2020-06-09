Current NBA free agents by position
Sam Amico
Current NBA free agents, by position, with age in parentheses. These players will be eligible to sign once the league opens for business at the end of June.
CENTERS
- Jordan Bell (24)
- Marques Bolden (21)
- DeMarcus Cousins (29)
- Deyonta Davis (23)
- Pau Gasol (39)
- Marcin Gortat (35)
- Amir Johnson (32)
- Eric Mika (24)
- Nene (37)
- Justin Patton (22)
- Jason Smith (33)
- Marreese Speights (32)
- Thomas Welsh (23)
POWER FORWARDS
- Rawle Alkins (22)
- Ryan Anderson (31)
- Michael Beasley (30)
- Jonah Bolden (23)
- Tyler Cook (22)
- Henry Ellenson (22)
- Kenneth Faried (30)
- Amile Jefferson (26)
- Jon Leuer (30)
- Tyler Lydon (23)
- Luc Mbah a Moute (33)
- Ivan Rabb (22)
- Brandon Sampson (22)
- Lance Thomas (31)
- Anthony Tolliver (34)
- Jarrod Uthoff (26)
SMALL FORWARDS
- Deng Adel (22)
- Justin Anderson (26)
- Jaron Blossomgame (26)
- Corey Brewer (33)
- Ryan Broekhoff (29)
- Marcus Derrickson (23)
- Vince Edwards (23)
- Gerald Green (33)
- B.J. Johnson (24)
- Joe Johnson (38)
- Jalen Jones (26)
- Jemerrio Jones (24)
- C.J. Miles (32)
- Chandler Parsons (31)
- Devin Robinson (24)
- Julian Washburn (28)
- Troy Williams (25)
SHOOTING GUARDS
- Allen Crabbe (27)
- Jamal Crawford (39)
- Devon Hall (24)
- Daniel Hamilton (24)
- Dusty Hannahs (26)
- Tyler Johnson (27)
- Daryl Macon (24)
- J.P. Macura (24)
- Jodie Meeks (32)
- Malik Newman (22)
- Zach Norvell (22)
- David Nwaba (26)
- Jeremy Pargo (33)
- Quincy Pondexter (31)
- Davon Reed (24)
- Iman Shumpert (29)
- Jonathon Simmons (30)
- J.R. Smith (34)
- Sindarius Thornwell (25)
- C.J. Williams (29)
POINT GUARDS
- Jaylen Adams (23)
- Trey Burke (27)
- Trevon Duval (21)
- Jawun Evans (23)
- Raymond Felton (35)
- Tim Frazier (29)
- Jerian Grant (27)
- Jared Harper (22)
- Devin Harris (36)
- Andrew Harrison (25)
- Demetrius Jackson (25)
- Walt Lemon Jr. (27)
- Kalin Lucas (30)
- Josh Magette (30)
- Shamorie Ponds (21)
- Justin Robinson (22)
- Isaiah Thomas (30)
- Tyrone Wallace (25)
- Derrick Walton Jr. (24)