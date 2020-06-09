AllCavs
Current NBA free agents by position

Sam Amico

Current NBA free agents, by position, with age in parentheses. These players will be eligible to sign once the league opens for business at the end of June.

NBA considering options for some type of pre-draft combine

League has ideas for prospect "gathering," but nothing yet set in stone, according to report.

Sam Amico

Teams left out of NBA restart pushing for camps, mini-summer leagues

Non-playoff contenders want to get in some run prior to start of next season.

Sam Amico

Warriors appear to have Georgia's Edwards as top draft target

Talented shooting guard may be pick if Golden State lands at No. 1 -- assuming Warriors don't make trade.

Sam Amico

Udoka top Bulls target once decision made on coaching change

Philadelphia 76ers assistant and former NBA forward apparently the frontrunner in Chicago.

Sam Amico

Will assistant coaches be included in NBA's return to season?

Some uncertainty continues to surround league as it prepares for relaunch at end of July.

Sam Amico

NBA teams in Orlando will be given window to make transactions

Plans put in place to help those with open roster spots, key injuries or that have players who test positive for COVID-19.

Sam Amico

Free agent O'Bryant nearing deal to remain in Russia

Former second-round draft pick appeared in 147 NBA games from 2014-2018, most recently with the Hornets.

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Daye expected to remain in Italy

Former first-round draft pick said to be drawing interest from at least one NBA team.

Sam Amico

NBA players join team owners, approve plan to resume season

League scheduled to tip off at end of July with 22 teams, preseason and regular-season games.

Sam Amico

With season over, Bulls likely to move on from Boylen

Chicago's new front office seems primed to make coaching change as it awaits lottery and draft.

Sam Amico