Mavericks sign free agent Burke, lose Cauley-Stein

Sam Amico

The Dallas Mavericks have reached a deal with free agent point guard Trey Burke, after losing center Willie Cauley-Stein for the resumption of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Cauley-Stein decided against returning to action at the end of next month as his partner is expecting in July, Charania relayed.

Cauley-Stein, 26, was acquired by the Mavericks in a January trade with the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13 games with the Mavs.

Burke, 27, appeared in 25 games with the Mavs in 2018-19. He was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers this past February. He has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month. The Mavericks (40-27) sat in seventh place in the Western Conference at the hiatus, just 1.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

"There is still time for the Mavericks to add to the roster, as the NBA transaction window for the Orlando window closes on June 30," wrote Matt Galatzan of Sports Illustrated's DallasBasketball.com. "In addition to the injured Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson being unavailable for the re-boot, (Courtney) Lee has an injured calf. The Mavs could keep him on the roster or make an additional move."

Galatzan added, "DBcom has checked in with one potential candidate should Dallas want another shuffle in Ryan Broekhoff, the Australian who has remained in DFW this season despite having been released by the Mavs earlier this season."

