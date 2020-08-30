Porzingis practices, hopes for Mavericks miracle and return

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Kristaps Porzingis is hopeful his injured right knee won't keep him out for the season -- assuming the season is still alive when the knee heals.

It's believed Porzingis suffered his torn lateral meniscus in Game 1 of the Mavs' first-round series vs. the Los Angeles Clippers. But he ended up playing the next two games before being shelved.

The Mavs trail the best-of-seven series by a 3-2 count and face elimination in Sunday's Game 6 on the Disney campus.

So in order for Porzingis to play again, the underdog Mavs would have to win two straight, and even that might not be enough.

"We’re hoping with the injections that I did could help ... repair itself,” Porzingis said, via Brad Townsend of the Dallas News. “It depends on how I’m going to feel in the next few weeks.”

Porzingis admittedly practiced a little on Saturday before the training staff shut him down.

Surgery isn't out of the question is the Mavs aren't able to pull off a surprise and extend the season.

“It’s super disappointing,” Porzingis said. “Super frustrating, but I learned how to accept that feeling and look forward.”

The 7-foot-3 big man is averaging 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds.