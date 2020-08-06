Damian Lillard only needs two more 3-pointers to break his own single-season Blazers record

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is continuing to level up and match his own greatness.

Lillard has a good chance Thursday to break one of his own franchise records. According to The Athletic's Jason Quick, Lillard only needs two more 3-pointers to set a new Blazers record for most 3-pointers in a season.

According to Basketball Reference, Lillard has the franchise's top spot for most threes season; he made 237 3-pointers in the 2018-19 campaign. He currently holds the top six spots for most 3-pointers in a season, including his 236 for this season. He also holds the No. 9 spot, which marks his 196 threes during the 2014-15 campaign.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers will play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 8 p.m. With the Trail Blazers fighting for a potential playoff spot, they are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference. They are one game behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

As arguably the top point guard in the league this season, Lillard is the Blazers' long-range king. He has the most 3-pointers in franchise history (1,742), and CJ McCollum is ranked second (1,005).

Lillard is second on the Blazers' all-time leading scoring list (14,666), right behind Clyde Drexler.