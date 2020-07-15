Blazers star Lillard has a good stat to show deep-range shooting ability

AllCavs
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard drills deep 3-pointers so casually, as if he's just getting up shots in practice. 

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the NBA down, Lillard was scoring and shooting on another level. 

He scored 34.1 points a game and shot 45.1% from the 3-point line in January. In seven February games, he scored 30.4 points per game and shot 41.4% from behind the arc. 

With Wednesday being Lillard's 30th birthday, a stat shows he's one of the best long-range shooters in the league. According to NBA.com stats, he has made 49 shots that are 30+ feet from the basket. 42 of those shots have been within 30-34 feet. 

During the summer of 2018, Lillard practiced shooting deeper shots, according to Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. His work has created substantial benefits, making him the best long-range shooter in the league besides Steph Curry. 

According to NBA.com stats, Lillard has shot 41.2% on 3-pointers that are 30-34 feet away from the hoop this season. 

Lillard has improved with each season, but this one has arguably been his best. He has scored a career-high 28.9 points a game, and he's also averaging career-bests in field goal percentage (45.7%) and assists per game (7.8). 

He will work to lead the Blazers to a playoff spot, as the franchise currently is ninth in the Western Conference. Portland's first seeding game will be July 31 against the Memphis Grizzlies. 

