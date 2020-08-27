Blazers star Lillard leaving Orlando bubble to have knee checked

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is leaving the NBA's Disney campus to have further examination on his injured right knee, the team announced.

Lillard suffered a sprained knee during Monday's Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, who lead the first-round Western Conference series by a 3-1 count.

Game 5 was scheduled for Wednesday but postponed following a player boycott. It is not yet known if it eventually will be played or if the playoffs will resume at all.

Lillard was named MVP of the eight seeding games played inside the Orlando bubble.

Earlier in the week, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Lillard was unlikely to return even if the Blazers were able to extend the series to a Game 7.

Lillard could not extend his right leg, Haynes reported.

Along with the Lakers' LeBron James, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul and others, Lillard was said to be among those who spoke at a Wednesday players meeting to determine the fate of the season.

Lillard, 30, averaged 30.0 points and 8.0 assists for the regular season.