SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Blazers star Lillard leaving Orlando bubble to have knee checked

Sam Amico

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is leaving the NBA's Disney campus to have further examination on his injured right knee, the team announced.

Lillard suffered a sprained knee during Monday's Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, who lead the first-round Western Conference series by a 3-1 count.

Game 5 was scheduled for Wednesday but postponed following a player boycott. It is not yet known if it eventually will be played or if the playoffs will resume at all.

Lillard was named MVP of the eight seeding games played inside the Orlando bubble. 

Earlier in the week, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Lillard was unlikely to return even if the Blazers were able to extend the series to a Game 7.

Lillard could not extend his right leg, Haynes reported.

Along with the Lakers' LeBron James, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul and others, Lillard was said to be among those who spoke at a Wednesday players meeting to determine the fate of the season.

Lillard, 30, averaged 30.0 points and 8.0 assists for the regular season.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott remainder of NBA season

Players continue to determine fate of playoffs on Disney campus following boycotts.

Sam Amico

by

Ggunn

First week of NBA playoff ratings down 20 percent from last season

League following trend of less television viewership in August for all of broadcast networks.

Sam Amico

by

BillG83

Cavs join forces with Browns, Indians to spread social injustice awareness

Executives and head coaches from Cleveland three major sports teams form initiative to encourage voting.

Sam Amico

No decision reached after players boycott, meet on Disney campus

Season continues to hang in the balance as more discussions expected to take place in Orlando.

Sam Amico

by

JohnThomas

LeBron reportedly storms out of 'dysfunctional' players meeting as tensions rise

Union to meet again to determine whether or not to carry on with playoffs and resume season in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers coach Bickerstaff weighs in on player boycotts

Fate of NBA season continued to remain in the balance as union gathered on Disney campus Wednesday.

Sam Amico

Players ask coaches to leave room in determining fate of playoffs

Union executives Chris Paul, Andre Iguodala among those speaking in "packed ballroom" inside Orlando bubble.

Sam Amico

NBA Board of Governors schedule meeting with season in the balance

Team owners, players still determining fate of playoffs following boycotts of games on Wednesday.

Sam Amico

Bucks co-owners support boycott as players decide next steps

Milwaukee becomes first team to protest by skipping game, leading remainder of playoffs in doubt.

Sam Amico

Raptors, others may leave bubble as NBA players boycott playoff games

Players determining next steps after three Game Fives postponed as three Game 5s postponed.

Sam Amico