Lillard keeping faith that Trail Blazers can return to playoffs

The Portland Trail Blazers are fighting for a playoff spot and it seems point guard Damian Lillard is a firm believer they can get there.

"We came here thinking 6-2, or 7-1 and that would get us in there,” Lillard told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “That’s where our heads are at and we can still do that.”

The Blazers are 1-1 since the NBA season resumed on the Disney campus, from where Haynes is currently stationed for both Yahoo and as a TNT sideline reporter.

Lillard erupted for 30 points and tying his career high with 16 assists, but the Blazers dropped a 128-124 decision to the Boston Celtics after rallying from way behind.

Today, the Blazers (30-38) are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for ninth place in the Western Conference, two games back of the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.The Blazers face the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

Despite the tight race, Lillard indicated the Blazers can only focus on what they do well, play their best and take it from there.

“I think if we handle our business, it will work out," he told Haynes. "We can’t be looking at what they’re doing and all that. We gotta worry about ourselves. We knew that it was a chance that we would lose a game. We lost one, but we can’t dwell on it. We got to go to the next one and try to put a string of wins together.”

Lillard, 30, is fifth-best in the NBA at 28.9 points and sixth-best with 8.0 assists. The Blazers reached the West finals last season before losing to the Golden State Warriors.