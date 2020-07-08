AllCavs
Portland's Damian Lillard will wear message "How Many More?" on back of jersey in Orlando

Cameron Fields

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will be using his platform positively while in the NBA's Orlando bubble. 

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Lillard will wear the message, "How Many More?" on the back of his jersey during the league's restart. The NBA and NBPA agreed last Friday on a list of social messages players could have on their jerseys, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears. 

The message Lillard will have is one of 29 players can use, with others including, "Black Lives Matter," "Justice" and "Say Her Name."

The NBA's collaborative work with players is nothing new. The league has regularly listened to players' opinions on different topics, and it's provided spaces for players to voice their thoughts. 

But as the Black Lives Matter movement has grown this summer, so has the NBA's social consciousness. 

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving helped spark the need to address systemic racism in a June conference call, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley echoed Irving's sentiments. Bradley has decided not to play because of family reasons, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on a June conference call that the league can exhibit more diversity in its hiring practices, per Mark Medina of USA TODAY. 

Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are the ninth seed, and they're 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies. Portland will play its first seeding game July 31 against the Grizzlies, with tipoff set for 4 p.m. ET. 

