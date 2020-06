Free agent forward Damjan Rudez has signed a two-year contract with Dutch club Donar.

Rudez spent three seasons (2004-17) in the NBA with three different teams -- the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

He has spent the previous three years playing in both Spain and France.

Rudez, 34, is 6-foot-10 and plays both forward positions. A native of Croatia, he spent last season with UCAM Murcia of Spain.