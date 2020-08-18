SI.com
Timberwolves to be represented by Russell in draft lottery

Sam Amico

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be gunning for No. 1 with no less than D'Angelo Russell behind the camera.

That's because Russell will represent the Timberwolves in Thursday's NBA Draft Lottery -- an event in which the Timberwolves are tied for the best odds to land the top overall pick.

The lottery is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The Wolves, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are tied for the best shot at the No. 1 pick at 14 percent apiece. The Warriors will be represented by Steph Curry, Russell's former teammate.

All 14 lottery teams will be represented virtually.

"I’m honored to represent the Timberwolves at this year’s draft lottery," Russell said. "We are excited about what we are building in Minnesota and look forward to continuing the progress with the lottery and in the draft.”

As the NBA explained in a press release, "fourteen ping-pong balls numbered 1 through 14 will be placed in a lottery machine. There are 1,001 possible combinations when four balls are drawn out of 14, without regard to their order of selection. Before the lottery, 1,000 of those 1,001 combinations will be assigned to the 14 participating lottery teams."

Here is a look at the worst eight teams' odds of winning the top pick:

1. (tie), Warriors, Cavs, Timberwolves - 14.0%
4. Atlanta Hawks - 12.5%
5. Detroit Pistons - 10.5%
6. New York Knicks - 9%
7. Chicago Bulls - 7.5%
8. Charlotte Hornets - 6%

The 2020 NBA Draft normally takes place in late June but is scheduled for Oct. 16 this year.

