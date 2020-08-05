Former Akron and USC guard Utomi headed overseas

Former Akron and USC guard Daniel Utomi is making news overseas with his first professional contract.

Utomi signed with Karhu Basket in Finland earlier this summer, and as Nicola Lupo of Sportando reported, Utomi "will acquire his Nigerian passport soon, making him a Cotonou player."

In short, Utomi will have plenty of play-for-pay options as a rookie.

He spent the final season of his college career at USC, where he averaged 8.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Before that, he played three years at Akron, leading the Zips in scoring his final two seasons.

Utomi is 6-foot-6 and a native of Houston. He tied his career-high of 23 points in a mid-February win over Washington State.