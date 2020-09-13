D'Antoni expected to be in mix for 76ers, Pacers coaching vacancies

Mike D'Antoni will be among those considered for the Philadelphia 76ers' coaching vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

D'Antoni stepped down Sunday after four seasons with the Houston Rockets.

Per Wojnarowski, D'Antoni will be considered "among a group of candidates" for the 76ers job.

He is also expected to draw strong interest from the Indiana Pacers, as well as perhaps the New Orleans Pelicans, both of which also have coaching openings.

The 76ers are also said to be considering Los Angeles Lakers assistant Tyronn Lue and Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown. Both are former head coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are believed to have at least a dozen candidates, including San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and former NBA guard Chauncey Billups.

Along with the Rockets, D'Antoni has served as coach of the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Both the 76ers and Pacers were swept in the first round of the East playoffs.