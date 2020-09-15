D'Antoni, Donovan expected to interview for 76ers coaching job

Former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan are expected to interview for the Philadelphia 76ers vacancy thisn week, according to Jason Dumas of KRON 4 News.

The 76ers are looking to replace Brett Brown, fired after seven seasons when the 76ers were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the East playoffs.

D'Antoni stepped down as the Houston Rockets coach Sunday after four seasons. Donovan and the Thunder parted ways shortly before that, shortly after being eliminated by D'Antoni and the Rockets.

Dumas reported that the interviews are expected to take place in Camden, N.J.

D'Antoni and Donovan are expected to join a number of candidates, including Los Angeles Clippers assistant and former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue. Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd and Houston Rockets development coach John Lucas are also said to be among those with interest.

Former Cavs coach Mike Brown, currently associate head coach with the Golden State Warriors, has also been mentioned as a candidate.

The Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans also have vacancies, and the Pacers and D'Antoni are said to share a mutual interest as well.

He finished with a 217-102 in four seasons in Houston, compiling 28 playoff wins and leading the Rockets to one trip to the West finals.

He has also coached the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Donovan was voted co-Coach of the Year by his peers after leading the Thunder to perhaps the most surprising run in the NBA this season. He has also coached ayt the University of Florida, where he won back-to-back NCAA championships (2006 and '07).