D'Antoni, Lue reportedly two lone finalists for 76ers' coaching vacancy

Sam Amico

It appears the Philadelphia 76ers' coaching search is nearing an end, with two well-known names as the finalists.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the last two standing are former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue.

D'Antoni recently stepped down after four years with the Houston Rockets, and Lue just completed his first year back with Doc Rivers and the Clippers. 

Pompey recently reported that D'Antoni appears to be the frontrunner, and Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer wrote that "rumblings" of D'Antoni to the 76ers are intensifying.

As an interesting aside, recent reports have suggested Lue is the frontrunner for the vacancy D'Antoni left behind with the Rockets. Lue, of course, coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 championship and three straight appearances in the Finals. He also was the lead assistant for David Blatt when the Cavs reached the Finals in 2015.

Either way, many around the league believe Sixers GM Elton Brand will make a final call on a new head coach within the next week or two.

Along with the Rockets, D'Antoni has coached the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. He was also an assistant under former 76ers coach Brett Brown during the 2015-16 season.

Overall, D'Antoni has compiled a 718-555 record during the regular season, but is just 54-56 in the playoffs.

Lue has compiled a 128-83 overall record, and 41-20 in the playoffs. He was fired by the Cavs after an 0-6 start in 2018-19.

