D'Antoni informed players of decision to leave Rockets on plane ride home

Sam Amico

Once the Houston Rockets' season ended, Mike D'Antoni apparently made the decision on his future with the franchise quickly.

According to Randy McIlvoy of KPRC-TV in Houston, D'Antoni told the players he was moving on as coach on the plane ride home from Orlando back to Houston on Sunday morning.

The Rockets were eliminated from the Western Conference semifinals by the Los Angeles Lakers, a series that ended Saturday in five games. D'Antoni, whose contract expired, announced his decision to leave the team in a statement to ESPN.

"It's with tremendous sadness and gratitude that my wife Laurel and I announce that our incredible journey in Houston has ended for now and that we'll be moving to a new chapter," D'Antoni told ESPN.

D'Antoni has been liked to vacancies with the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers and is expected to be back on a sideline, somewhere, next season.

He and the Rockets were unable to come to an agreement on extension prior to the start of the season, with GM Daryl Morey reportedly visiting D'Antoni's West Virginia home in the summer of 2019 to try to work out a deal.

D'Antoni compiled a 217-102 in four seasons in Houston, compiling 28 playoff wins and leading the Rockets to one trip to the West finals.

He has also coached the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

"Mike is a true professional and an amazing basketball mind," Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said in a statement. "He is a winner, and we have been blessed to have had such an outstanding coach and leader to work with the past four seasons."

