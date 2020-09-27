SI.com
Sixers' coaching vacancy reportedly D'Antoni's to turn down

Sam Amico

The Philadelphia 76ers coaching job is apparently Mike D'Antoni's to lose, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

D'Antoni and Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue are the two finalists for the vacancy, Pompey reported last week, and the 76ers have lined up an interview with Lue for Tuesday.

D'Antoni immediately stepped down after four years as Houston Rockets coach following their season.

Per Pompey, Sixers' ownership has been "surprisingly" involved with the search, along with GM Elton Brand, and it is ownership who is particularly high on D'Antoni.

"Sources have been saying for weeks that the job is D’Antoni’s to turn down," Pompey wrote. "They say he’s the guy the ownership group wants. One source even said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job."

As an aside, Lue is said to be the favorite for the opening with the Rockets, D'Antoni's former team.

Along with the Rockets, D'Antoni has coached the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. He was also an assistant under former 76ers coach Brett Brown during the 2015-16 season.

Overall, D'Antoni has compiled a 718-555 record during the regular season, but is just 54-56 in the playoffs.

