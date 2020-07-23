Free agent guard Macon nearing deal in Turkey

Free agent guard and Arkansas product Daryl Macon is closing in on a contract agreement with Turkish club Galatasaray, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Macon is 6-foot-3 and went undrafted in 2018, but has spent time with both the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat. He has appeared in a total of eight NBA games.

Macon was waived by the Heat in early January -- but spent most of this past season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the G League, averaging 17.0 points and 4.8 assists in 35 appearances. The Skyforce are the Heat's

Former NBA shooting guard R.J. Hunter recently signed with Galatasaray. Macon plays both guard positions.