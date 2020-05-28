AllCavs
Former Cavs coach Blatt becomes co-owner of Czech team

Sam Amico

Former NBA coach David Blatt has become a co-owner of Czech club BC Brno, it was revealed Friday.

Blatt is an owner of the Israeli company True Player Group, which bought half of the shares of Brno.

In his first NBA season, Blatt coached LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Finals in 2014-15. He led the team to a 30-11 record the next season before being fired and replaced by Tyronn Lue. The Cavs then went on to win the title.

Blatt, 60, most recently spent time as a consultant for the New York Knicks, but parted ways with the team after a change in management.

He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last summer and left his job as coach of Greek club Olympiacos.

“Sometimes life hands you things, that in real life have no rhyme or reason,” Blatt said at the time. “These are the moments that force to make choices that will test your true character.

“This disease has many forms and acts out differently for every person. It’s an autoimmune disease that can really change in many ways your ability to do even the simplest things that used to seem normal.”

Upon being hired by the Knicks, Blatt said he had "long been intrigued" by working in an NBA front office.

“Negotiations have been going on since last autumn and I’m glad that they have now reached a successful end," Brno general manager Michal Jimramovsky said of the new co-owners. "Our common goal is to gradually make our club a good brand that we will make our fans happy."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

