Knicks Parting Ways With Blatt As Consultant

Sam Amico

David Blatt's short tenure as New York Knicks consultant is coming to an end, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Blatt was hired by former Knicks president Steve Mills in December, but Mills was fired two months later. Blatt and Mills were college teammates at Princeton.

The Knicks have since brought in longtime agent Leon Rose to oversee their basketball operations. According to Berman, Blatt is leaving the franchise on good terms, as his deal as a consultant simply expired.

Blatt, 60, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis over the summer and left his job as coach of Greek club Olympiacos. 

“Sometimes life hands you things, that in real life have no rhyme or reason,” Blatt said at the time. “These are the moments that force to make choices that will test your true character.

“This disease has many forms and acts out differently for every person. It’s an autoimmune disease that can really change in many ways your ability to do even the simplest things that used to seem normal.”

Upon being hired by the Knicks, Blatt said he had "long been intrigued" by working in an NBA front office.

He coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Finals in his lone full NBA season, which coincided with LeBron James’ return to Cleveland in 2014-15.

He was fired despite a 30-11 record midway through the following year. Blatt was 83-40 overall in his two seasons with the Cavs.

That was his lone experience coaching in the NBA, though he has had great success overseas, coaching Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Euroleague championship in 2013-14. Olympiacos finished 15-15 last season.

Meanwhile, Rose reportedly has offered an assistant GM role to Cavaliers senior director of basketball operations Brock Aller. As of last week, negotiations between the sides were said to be ongoing.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

