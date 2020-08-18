SI.com
Griffin: Pelicans coaching job 'most attractive in the NBA'

Sam Amico

Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin has always been about fit, and now that he's running the New Orleans Pelicans, fit is exactly what he's trying to find in his coaching search.

Griffin, of course, is seeking a replacement for a man he admires, Alvin Gentry, as the Pelicans parted ways with Zion Williamson's rookie coach on Saturday.

“This is not a rush,” Griffin told reporters. “We have a job we believe is going to be the most attractive in the NBA, quite frankly, with all the candidates still in the bubble. Obviously, there are some that may not be. 

"For the most part, most of the candidates you want to talk to are still with teams in certain circumstances. I would say that the virus is going to dictate some of our timeline. This isn’t going to be done solely via Zoom. Depending on when we can sit down and really get to know each other, we’ll know more from then on.”

The Pelicans were in the playoff race prior to the suspension of the season, but bowed out with a mediocre showing in the Orlando bubble.

Along with Williamson, their young and talented cast includes the likes of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and more.

Names already linked to the coaching vacancy: Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, and current Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Lue won a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers when Griffin was GM, and Griffin and D'Antoni worked together with the Phoenix Suns. D'Antoni's contract with the Rockets expires at the end of the season.

“This isn’t about any shortcoming, or anything to be perceived in that way,” Griffin said of parting ways with Gentry. “This is far more about finding the right fit and a shared vision for a young, ambitious group moving forward.”

The Pelicans own the 13th-worst record entering Thursday's NBA Draft Lottery.

