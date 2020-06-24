AllCavs
Free agent guard Nwaba agrees to two-year deal with Rockets

Sam Amico

The Houston Rockets have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent shooting guard David Nwaba, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Nwaba is 6-foot-5 was waived by the Brooklyn Nets in January after suffering a ruptured Achilles a month earlier. He averaged 5.2 points in 20 games with the Nets, shooting a career-best 43 percent on 3-pointers.

Nwaba has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In order to make room for Nwaba, the Rockets are waiving 7-foot-0 center Isaiah Hartenstein.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month. Each team will play eight "seeding" games to determine who qualifies and brackets in each conference.

The Rockets (40-25) were tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the fifth seed in the Western Conference at the hiatus. They trail the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz by a game.

Nwaba will not play for the Rockets this season. He will earn $900,000 and the Rockets have a team option for 2020-21, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

NBA

