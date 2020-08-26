SI.com
Hawks, Knicks, Suns expected to make a run at Wizards' Bertans

Sam Amico

Washington Wizards small forward Davis Bertans is expected to draw plenty of interest in free agency following a career season, and already potential suitors have been identified.

According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are already likely to make a run at Bertans.

Of those three, the Hawks will be "particularly aggressive," Hughes reported, given that they stand to have more room under the salary cap than any other team.

But as Hughes noted and has been reported elsewhere, the salary cap is likely to suffer a sharp decline -- and that could greatly impact free agency, making the Wizards the favorites to retain Bertans.

"Whatever the cap ends up being, the Wizards will be able to exceed it with a new contract for Bertans, as they hold his Bird Rights," Hughes reported. "But they also plan to avoid the luxury tax and would have to fit Bertans in around the substantial money already allocated for John Wall and Bradley Beal."

Bertans, 27, averaged 16 points on 42 percent shooting in his first season with the Wizards. He spent his first three years with the San Antonio Spurs.

 He did not take part in the NBA restart in Orlando, instead opting to place his focus on free agency.

"If Washington does not advance past the seeding games, Davis Bertans will forfeit $604,752 ($75,594 for 8 games missed)," ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks wrote. "Bertans is projected to be one of the top unrestricted free agents this summer. Makes sense to sit out based on future earnings."

The NBA free agency period is expected to begin in middle-to-late October.

