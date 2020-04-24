AllCavs
Deadline Looms for NBA Draft Early-Entry Candidates

Sam Amico

Without any sort of NBA announcement to the contrary, college underclassmen have until the end of the day Sunday to declare for the 2020 draft.

As of now, more than 150 early entry candidates have declared (per HoopsRumors) — but that number is actually down from previous seasons. More than 230 such prospects declared for the draft in both 2018 and ’19.

“Barring a last-minute surge of early entrants before Sunday night, it seems safe to assume that the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic is probably contributing to keeping this year’s total below the high watermarks set in the last couple years — for borderline prospects, returning to school could be a safer bet than rolling the dice on a professional path,” Luke Adams of HoopsRumors wrote.

Among the top early-entry candidates to date: Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and well-traveled point guard LaMelo Ball. Of the three, only Edwards played a full college season.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25, but considering what’s going on in the world, that seems highly unlikely to stick. As has been reported, teams are reportedly making a push to have the draft moved until at least August, perhaps beyond.

For now, though, it appears the date to declare will remain the same. And that day is quickly approaching.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

