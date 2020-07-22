Free agent swingman Liggins signs with London of BBL

Free agent guard/forward DeAndre Liggins has signed with the London Lions of the British Basketball League.

“I am very excited to join such a winning and upcoming organization," Liggins said in a statement. "My competitive edge and winning mentality will certainly be effective immediately in the London Lions’ organization, I’m excited and can’t wait.”

Liggins, 32, is 6-foot-6 was drafted out of Kentucky by the Orlando Magic in the second round (No. 58 overall) in 2011.

He bounced around the NBA shortly after that -- spending time with the Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Liggins has also spent time in Russia, Germany, Greece and the G League. He spent this past season with Spanish club Fuenlabrada .