Kings' Fox returns to court after suffering sprained ankle

Sam Amico

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox has returned to non-contact basketball activities after suffering a sprained left ankle last week, the team announced.

Coach Luke Walton and the Kings have experienced several roadblocks since arriving on the Disney campus. Along with Fox's injury, Marvin Bagley III was ruled out for the season after spraining his foot at practice.

Also, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Jabari Parker and Alex Len all tested positive for the coronavirus, and Richaun Holmes was forced to quarantine after leaving the stepping outside the Disney "bubble" to retrieve a food delivery.

Hield and Barnes are back at practice and Len appears to have cleared quarantine (via The Athletic's Jason Jones).

The Kings (28-36) will be battling for a playoff spot as one of the 22 teams taking part in the season's restart next week. They are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers for ninth in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Fox is averaging a career-high 20.4 points and 6.8 assists in his third pro season.

