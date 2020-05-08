NBA may not make decision on resuming season until late June

The NBA could wait until late June before deciding whether to resume the season, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

This despite the fact that teams are slowly beginning to reopen practice facilities -- beginning Friday with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.

"This is certainly a development but it in no way indicates the NBA is moving closer to restarting the season," Mannix wrote. "The availability of testing continues to be the league’s benchmark, and with the U.S. still woefully behind on its testing ability the NBA will remain in limbo. Government officials have suggested the U.S. will be testing two million people a week by June, which is promising."

Not everyone is thrilled with the idea of returning to the practice facility, with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Blazers guard CJ McCollum expressing concern, Mannix noted.

Right now, league guidelines allow just four players in the practice facility at a time. They will have their temperatures taken and work out at separate baskets.

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that head coaches and lead assistants will not be permitted in practice facilities upon the players' return. All workouts are voluntary.

"Everybody wants to see a champion," he said. "Safety first, but if it's possible, I think it's worth it."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.