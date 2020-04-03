Veteran Guard DeRozan Reportedly Unhappy In San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan is unhappy with his current situation and may be considering moving on during the next opportunity, according to Jabari Young of CNBC.

DeRozan has a player option worth $27.7 million that he can exercise during the next offseason. He can also turn it down and enter free agency.

"Listen, I don't have to sugarcoat anything. DeMar DeRozan is not happy in San Antonio, OK?" Young told ESPN San Antonio. "The offense is not running as smoothly as one should think with a guy like him in the lineup, and there are problems there, right?"

DeRozan was acquired in the Kawhi Leonard trade with Toronto prior to the 2018-19 season.

The NBA is currently on hiatus because of the corornavirus pandemic and there is no telling when of if the season will resume, or when free agency will take place.

DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, but the Spurs (27-36) are four games behind Memphis for the West's final playoff spot.

"So you have to decide if you're going to take that money or if you're going to come back to a situation that's just not suitable," Young said of DeRozan.

