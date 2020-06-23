Cousins weighing whether to sign with team for playoff run

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has not ruled out a return to the NBA once the season resumes, as relayed by Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Ganguli cited Jeff Schwartz, Cousins' agent, as indicating that the team and timing would have to be right for a return. It would also have to be "a situation in which he feels comfortable to play rather than continue his rehab," Ganguli wrote.

Cousins spent most of last season on a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, but didn't play as he tore his ACL in August 2019. This followed a tear of his Achilles tendon in 2018 while with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cousins then signed with the Golden State Warriors, playing a minor role in their run to the Finals in 2018-19.

He was waived by the Lakers on March 1, and is now free to sign with any team. The NBA open a window for team's to make moves on Tuesday. It lasts until June 30. Cousins could sign now and try to return in the playoffs.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the NBA season in Orlando at the end of next month. Washington Wizards guard John Wall recently said he is making a push for his team to sign Cousins. The Wizards are one of the teams vying for a playoff spot.

"Oh man, you know I'm trying to push for that," Wall said. "I've been on that for like five years. I want to sign him right now."

The Lakers are also rumored to have an interest in bringing Cousins back. He remains part of their group texts, Ganguli reported.