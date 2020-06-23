AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cousins weighing whether to sign with team for playoff run

Sam Amico

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has not ruled out a return to the NBA once the season resumes, as relayed by Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Ganguli cited Jeff Schwartz, Cousins' agent, as indicating that the team and timing would have to be right for a return. It would also have to be "a situation in which he feels comfortable to play rather than continue his rehab," Ganguli wrote. 

Cousins spent most of last season on a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, but didn't play as he tore his ACL in August 2019. This followed a tear of his Achilles tendon in 2018 while with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cousins then signed with the Golden State Warriors, playing a minor role in their run to the Finals in 2018-19. 

He was waived by the Lakers on March 1, and is now free to sign with any team. The NBA open a window for team's to make moves on Tuesday. It lasts until June 30. Cousins could sign now and try to return in the playoffs.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the NBA season in Orlando at the end of next month. Washington Wizards guard John Wall recently said he is making a push for his team to sign Cousins. The Wizards are one of the teams vying for a playoff spot.

"Oh man, you know I'm trying to push for that," Wall said. "I've been on that for like five years. I want to sign him right now."

The Lakers are also rumored to have an interest in bringing Cousins back. He remains part of their group texts, Ganguli reported.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two members of Suns test positive for coronavirus

Phoenix reportedly receives some bad news as it prepares to resume season with 21 other teams.

Sam Amico

Lakers undergo coronavirus testing with three swabs per player

Mandatory tests get underway, with Los Angeles reportedly conducting them Tuesday at practice facility.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Drummond on contract option: 'I definitely will be in Cleveland'

Veteran center, acquired in February trade with Pistons, says he will pick up option and return.

Sam Amico

Ex-NBA guard Shved agrees to extension with Khimki

Russian guard has spent time with four NBA teams, including two seasons with Minnesota.

Sam Amico

Brewer to sign with Kings during NBA's transaction window

Sacramento signed veteran small forward to a pair of 10-day contracts in February.

Sam Amico

Blazers' Ariza sitting out NBA return to spend time with son

Veteran forward won't join Portland in push for playoffs once season resumes in Orlando at the end of July.

Sam Amico

Amico Podcast: Talkin' NBA return, Kyrie, Love and possible Cavs moves

Are the majority of players embracing the idea of playing again? And what awaits the Cavaliers? All explored here.

Sam Amico

Knicks receive permission to interview Kidd for coaching job

Former point guard and Lakers assistant joins New York's long list of candidates.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Harrison agrees to deal in Greece

Veteran free agent has spent time with Hornets and Mavericks, as well as in G League and overseas.

Sam Amico

Ashe recipient Love vows to remain vocal even when 'silence feels safer'

Cavaliers power forward and former NBA champion honored for his work focused on mental health.

Sam Amico