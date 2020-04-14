Denver Notes: Booth, Bol, Draft, Missing Pieces

With Arturas Karnisovas taking a new job, the Denver Nuggets are looking for a new general manager. And according to Michael Singer of The Denver Post, that GM may already be in Denver.

Karnisovas, of course, departed to take over basketball operations with the Chicago Bulls. So the Nuggets will need to find someone to work directly under their own basketball chief, Tim Connelly.

That man may be no less than Nuggets assistant GM Calvin Booth, a 10-year NBA veteran.

"Aside from his relationship with Connelly, which dates back to his playing career, Booth has established himself as a bright, hard-working executive who’s played a role in Denver’s ascendancy since he was hired in 2017," Singer wrote.

Booth spent four seasons as the director of pro personnel with the Minnesota Timberwolves before joining the Nuggets.

As Singer noted, it wouldn't be a surprise if Booth also eventually lands a job running his own team, much like Karnisovas.

Here's more out of Denver:

In a separate piece, Singer mentions five draft prospects the Nuggets might target. The list includes Villanova forward Saddiq Bey and Florida State forward Patrick Williams. At the hiatus, the Nuggets hold the No. 21 pick, acquired from Houston.

Regardless of whether or not the 2019-20 season resumes, the next offseason will be critical for the Nuggets, writes Sam Quinn of CBS Sports. Quinn notes that as good as the Nuggets have been the previous two seasons, they still don't look like championship material.

Could Nuggets rookie Bol Bol become "the ultimate 3 & D" center? Eric Spyropoulos of Nuggets.com details that very subject, with lots of highlights to illustrate his theory.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.