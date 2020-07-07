AllCavs
Nuggets promote ex-NBA center Booth to general manager role

Sam Amico

The Denver Nuggets have officially named Calvin Booth general manager, president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said Tuesday.

“Calvin is one of the brightest basketball minds in our league,” said Connelly. “We are very fortunate to have him as part of our organization and are extremely excited for his new role.”

Booth, 44, spent 10 seasons with the Nuggets as an assistant GM. He will replace former Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas, who left to become chief of basketball operations with the Chicago Bulls.

Booth spent 10 seasons as a center in the NBA. Prior to joining the Nuggets' front office, he spent four years as director of pro personnel with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As Michael Singer of the Denver Post noted, it wouldn't be a surprise if Booth eventually lands a job running his own team, much like Karnisovas has done.

The Nuggets (43-22) are among the 22 teams scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of the month. They are currently seeded third in the Western Conference. Their first game is slated for Aug. 1 vs. the Miami Heat.

