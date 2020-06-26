AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Nuggets expected to sign free agent big man Cook

Sam Amico

The Denver Nuggets are expected to sign free agent power forward Tyler Cook, likely to a two-way contract, according to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

Cook appeared in 11 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a rookie this season. The Cavs actually claimed him off waivers from the Nuggets in October.

He spent most of the season with the Canton Charge, the Cavs' affiliate in the G League. The Cavs signed him to a 10-day contract in January, but did not re-sign him once his second 10-day expired at the end of the month.

He finished the season with the Oklahoma City Blue, also of the G League.

The Nuggets promoted guard P.J. Dozier from a two-way deal to a standard deal -- perhaps making way for Cook.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of the month. The Nuggets (43-22) held the third seed in the Western Conference, a game and a half behind the Los Angeles Clippers, when the NBA went on hiatus at the end of the month. 

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks claim free agent guard Pinson, waive Trier

Former North Carolina standout spent first two seasons with Nets before being waived.

Sam Amico

Pistons sign former first-round pick Patton

Foot injuries have limited former Creighton star to just nine games over three seasons with three different teams.

Sam Amico

NBA to reveal schedule for remainder of season Friday evening

Eight regular-season "seeding" games for all 22 teams to be announced on ESPN in hour-long special.

Sam Amico

Bucks two-way guard Mason heads All-G League teams

Former second-round pick named MVP as all-league teams, as well as rookie and defense honors.

Sam Amico

NBA, union officially finalize plans to resume season at Disney

As expected, pro basketball season to return at end of July with 22 teams jostling for playoff positioning.

Sam Amico

Sixers agree to deal with free agent forward Broekhoff

Waived by Dallas in February, Australia native will join Philadelphia for NBA's return.

Sam Amico

Scola decides against retirement, headed back to Italy

Free agent center to reportedly will sign for another run after suggesting he was about to call it quits.

Sam Amico

Knicks sign Harper to two-way deal, waive Allen

Former Auburn standout point guard flourished in G League after latching on with Suns.

Sam Amico

Ex-NBA guard Marbury rips Knicks for hiring of Worldwide Wes

New York native refers to Wesley as "Worldwide Sucker," questions team's decision on bringing "this dude here."

Sam Amico

Wizards to sign Grant as replacement for Bertans

Veteran combo guard, a former first-round pick, has spent time with the Knicks, Bulls and Magic.

Sam Amico