Nuggets expected to sign free agent big man Cook

The Denver Nuggets are expected to sign free agent power forward Tyler Cook, likely to a two-way contract, according to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

Cook appeared in 11 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a rookie this season. The Cavs actually claimed him off waivers from the Nuggets in October.

He spent most of the season with the Canton Charge, the Cavs' affiliate in the G League. The Cavs signed him to a 10-day contract in January, but did not re-sign him once his second 10-day expired at the end of the month.

He finished the season with the Oklahoma City Blue, also of the G League.

The Nuggets promoted guard P.J. Dozier from a two-way deal to a standard deal -- perhaps making way for Cook.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of the month. The Nuggets (43-22) held the third seed in the Western Conference, a game and a half behind the Los Angeles Clippers, when the NBA went on hiatus at the end of the month.