Dribbles: No fans, but plenty of trash talk as Nuggets top Jazz in OT

Sam Amico

Random dribbles following the Denver Nuggets' 135-125 overtime win over the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their playoff series Monday in Orlando.

1. This was everything the NBA could have hoped for its opening game of the 2020 playoffs. Jamal Murray. Nikola Jokic. Donovan Mitchell. Oh man, Donovan Mitchell. The stars came out ... and the game went to OT. You really can't ask for more.

2. Let's start with Mitchell. Yes, the Jazz lost. But these teams appear to be about as evenly matched as you can get, the Nuggets owners of the West's third seed, the Jazz the sixth, the games being played on a neutral court. Mitchell responded by erupting for 57 points. As relayed by ESPN's Tim MacMahon, that made Mitchell the youngest player (23) to score more than 50 since Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had 63 vs. the Boston Celtics in 1986.

3. Jokic to reporters (via the Denver Post's Michael Singer) on Mitchell's amazing afternoon: "Not good. Not good for us."

4. But hey, Jokic and Murray weren't too shabby themselves and of course were major reasons the Nuggets were able to pull this off. Murray scored 36 on 13-of-20 shooting, including 6-of-9 shooting on 3-pointers. Jokic had 29 points and 10 rebounds. And not to be forgotten were the underrated performances of Jerami Grant (19 points) and Monte Morris (14) off the bench.

5. Murray said that without any fans, the players picked up the energy with some respectful trash talking. "It's about who has more bullets," he said.

6. Joe Ingles tacked on 19 points for the Jazz and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and seven boards.

7. Mitchell stressed that the Jazz aren't panicked. "We're not overreacting," he told reporters. "It's one game. We have to get ready for Game 2."

