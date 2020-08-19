SI.com
Nuggets' Barton leaves Orlando bubble for knee rehab

Sam Amico

Denver Nuggets small forward Will Barton has left the Disney campus to receive treatment and continue rehab on his injured right knee, according to Mike Singer of The Denver Post.

Singer cited a source as saying that the knee issue is causing Barton discomfort in other areas and that he is seeking a second medical opinion.

Barton has yet to play since the season resumed.

He was having another fine season prior to the hiatus, averaging 15.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 58 games.

Rookie Michael Porter Jr. has been filling in admirably, replacing Barton in the starting lineup. The Nuggets lead their series against the Utah Jazz by a 1-0 count entering Wednesday's game.

