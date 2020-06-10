Former No. 2 overall pick Williams nearing deal in Russia

Free agent forward Derrick Williams and Russian club Khimki are in advanced discussions on a contract agreement, according to Nikos Varlas of EuroHoops.net.

Williams spent last season with Fenerbahçe in Turkey and reportedly has also been a top target of Italy's Olimpia Milano.

He is 6-foot-8 and was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011, one spot behind then-No. 1 overall pick Kyrie Irving.

Williams, 29, last played in the NBA in 2018 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Along with the Lakers and Timberwolves, he has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.

He then went to Europe, where he joined Germany's Bayern Munich. He also played briefly with the Tianjin Gold Lions in China.

Williams carries NBA career averages of 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds.

In 2015, two women robbed Williams of $750,000 in jewelry after staying at his apartment.