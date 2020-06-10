AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Former No. 2 overall pick Williams nearing deal in Russia

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Derrick Williams and Russian club Khimki are in advanced discussions on a contract agreement, according to Nikos Varlas of EuroHoops.net.

Williams spent last season with Fenerbahçe in Turkey and reportedly has also been a top target of Italy's Olimpia Milano.

He is 6-foot-8 and was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011, one spot behind then-No. 1 overall pick Kyrie Irving.

Williams, 29, last played in the NBA in 2018 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Along with the Lakers and Timberwolves, he has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.

He then went to Europe, where he joined Germany's Bayern Munich. He also played briefly with the Tianjin Gold Lions in China.

Williams carries NBA career averages of 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds.

In 2015, two women robbed Williams of $750,000 in jewelry after staying at his apartment.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Graham: Jordan talks leadership with Hornets after 'The Last Dance'

Bulls legend and Hornets owner addresses team in Zoom call, as relayed by Charlotte point guard.

Sam Amico

Calipari-to-Knicks chatter still alive, but probably just talk

Kentucky coach likely to stay in college game despite closeness with New York's new front office.

Sam Amico

For Cavaliers first No. 1 overall pick Carr, it all started in DC

Cleveland legend details playing career as explosive shooting guard out of Notre Dame.

Sam Amico

Warriors eyeing free agents, likely to consider trading pick

Golden State aims to get back near top quickly with wheeling and dealing this offseason, insider says.

Sam Amico

Hawks GM: Important that our guys get opportunity to play

Atlanta joins eight teams not invited to Orlando hoping NBA offers opportunity for games before next season.

Sam Amico

Former Pacers center Whittington signs in Japan

Veteran international big man finds new hoops home overseas.

Sam Amico

Ex-Clippers forward Thompkins signs extension with Real Madrid

NBA free agent and former second-round pick makes announcement on Instagram.

Sam Amico

Ex-NBA guard Calathes agrees to three-year deal in Spain

Former Florida standout spent two seasons with Memphis Grizzlies earlier this decade.

Sam Amico

Israeli club fined after ex-NBA forward Hamilton breaks quarantine rules

Former first-round pick reportedly violated guidelines put in place to resume season in Israel.

Sam Amico

Bickerstaff: Cavs motivated, determined to play again before next season

Cleveland coach addresses talk of possible games involving teams not invited to Orlando, as well Cavs' goals.

Sam Amico