Italian club targeting free agent forward Williams

Sam Amico

Former NBA forward Derrick Williams has become the main free agent target of Italian club main Olimpia Milano, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Williams is 6-foot-8 and was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011, one spot behind then-No. 1 overall pick Kyrie Irving.

Williams last played in the NBA in 2018 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Along with the Lakers and Timberwolves, he has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.

He carries NBA career averages of 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds, and spent last season playing for Fenerbahçe in Turkey.

