Former No. 2 pick Williams agrees to contract with Spanish club

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Derrick Williams has reached agreement on a contract with Spanish club Valencia, the team announced.

Williams spent last season with Fenerbahçe in Turkey and reportedly had also been a top target of Italy's Olimpia Milano.

He is 6-foot-8 and was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011, one spot behind then-No. 1 overall pick Kyrie Irving.

Williams, 29, last played in the NBA in 2018 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Along with the Lakers and Timberwolves, he has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.

He then went to Europe, where he joined Germany's Bayern Munich. He also played briefly with the Tianjin Gold Lions in China.

Williams carries NBA career averages of 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds.

In 2015, two women robbed Williams of $750,000 in jewelry after staying at his apartment.

Nets considering veteran forward Thomas as substitute player

Brooklyn seeking help as it gears up for NBA's return at Walt Disney World in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Knicks to interview Bulls lead assistant Fleming

Another name added to exhaustive coaching search, as New York reportedly aims to make decision by end of month.

Sam Amico

Former G League MVP Brown drawing strong interest in Turkey

Free agent guard spent last season in Serbia, is said to be looking for NBA return.

Sam Amico

Nuggets promote ex-NBA center Booth to general manager role

Denver makes it official with announcement from president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Sam Amico

Sixers' Embiid says he doubts everyone will follow rules in NBA 'bubble'

Philadelphia center expresses concerns about league's restart in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Happ finalizing deal with Italian club

Former Wisconsin standout apparently set to return for another run overseas.

Sam Amico

Veteran swingman Delfino lands new deal in Italy

Former NBA first-round pick continues to land free agent contracts overseas.

Sam Amico

Cavs will need some luck for sure, but need to get offseason right

Cleveland GM Koby Altman has draft, free agency and trades to try to fix roster that continues to go nowhere ... yet.

Sam Amico

Celtics' Tatum on Orlando: May as well try to win title if we're going

Boston star says thoughts on contract played no role in decision to join team for NBA restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Nets decide to hold out Dinwiddie after positive virus test

Brooklyn loses standout guard as it prepares for playoff positioning at NBA restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico