AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Japan champs hoping to land former Ohio State star Thomas

Sam Amico

Suddenly, a new suitor for DeShaun Thomas has emerged, as the former Ohio State standout has become one of the most coveted overseas free agents.

According to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando, the latest to target Thomas is no less than Alvark Tokyo, the back-to-back champions in Japan.

Thomas spent each of the past two seasons with Greek club Panathinaikos, and as of last week, had been on the radar of Spanish clubs Valencia and Baskonia. One report even said Baskonia and Thomas had already reached a deal.

Either way, there's no way around the idea that Thomas has been a hot hoops commodity in other parts of the world.

Thomas, 28, is 6-foot-7 and averaged 13.9 points in EuroLeague play this season.

He spent three seasons at Ohio State (2010-13) and was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round (No. 58 overall) of the 2013 draft.

He immediately went overseas before signing with the Spurs in September 2015. The Spurs waived Thomas after two preseason appearances, and he spent the 2015-16 season with the Austin Spurs of the G League.

Along with Greece, he has played professionally in France, Spain, Turkey and Israel. And apparently, either Spain again or Japan is next.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs' Zizic signing with Real Madrid, leaving Kyrie trade mostly a blank

Third-year center finds new home after Cleveland decided not to pick up option or concern itself with a return.

Sam Amico

NBA refusing to allow mandatory OTAs for teams left out of Orlando return

The eight teams that have already completed season must continue to keep all workouts voluntary.

Sam Amico

Wizards GM: Beal, others currently all a go for Orlando

Free agent Davis Bertans lone opt-out as Washington aims to qualify for playoffs when NBA resumes.

Sam Amico

Silver talks restart, reiterates NBA's plans to forge ahead if cases stay 'isolated'

League still discussing plans to put social justice messages on back of jerseys, considering broadcast delays

Sam Amico

Former Suns forward Peters released by Turkish club

One-time Horizon League Player of the Year looking for new place to call his pro basketball home.

Sam Amico

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will be one of three NBA 2K21 cover athletes

Damian Lillard has joined fellow greats like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in becoming an NBA 2K cover athlete.

Cameron Fields

Teams not invited to Disney still hoping for chance to play ... somewhere

Union director Michele Roberts says "conversations can be had" to give teams left out of Orlando some run.

Sam Amico

Trail Blazers to sign G-League standout Adams

Portland replacing veteran forward Trevor Ariza with promising ex-Wisconsin Herd point guard.

Sam Amico

Cavs convert Wade's two-way contract to standard deal

Sam Amico

by

Nil0

Fred VanVleet likes the Raptors' chances repeating as champs during Orlando restart

Fred VanVleet, a four-year guard, is arguably the Raptors' third-best player behind Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry.

Cameron Fields