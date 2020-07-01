Japan champs hoping to land former Ohio State star Thomas

Suddenly, a new suitor for DeShaun Thomas has emerged, as the former Ohio State standout has become one of the most coveted overseas free agents.

According to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando, the latest to target Thomas is no less than Alvark Tokyo, the back-to-back champions in Japan.

Thomas spent each of the past two seasons with Greek club Panathinaikos, and as of last week, had been on the radar of Spanish clubs Valencia and Baskonia. One report even said Baskonia and Thomas had already reached a deal.

Either way, there's no way around the idea that Thomas has been a hot hoops commodity in other parts of the world.

Thomas, 28, is 6-foot-7 and averaged 13.9 points in EuroLeague play this season.

He spent three seasons at Ohio State (2010-13) and was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round (No. 58 overall) of the 2013 draft.

He immediately went overseas before signing with the Spurs in September 2015. The Spurs waived Thomas after two preseason appearances, and he spent the 2015-16 season with the Austin Spurs of the G League.

Along with Greece, he has played professionally in France, Spain, Turkey and Israel. And apparently, either Spain again or Japan is next.