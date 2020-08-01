Free agent forward Thomas signs with back-to-back Japan champs

Former Ohio State forward Deshaun Thomas has officially signed with Japanese club Alvark Tokyo, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Alvark Tokyo is the back-to-back champion in Japan.

Thomas, 28, is 6-foot-7 and spent each of the past two seasons with Greek club Panathinaikos. He averaged 13.9 points in EuroLeague play this past season

He spent three seasons at Ohio State (2010-13) and was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round (No. 58 overall) of the 2013 draft.

He immediately went overseas before signing with the Spurs in September 2015. The Spurs waived Thomas after two preseason appearances, and he spent the 2015-16 season with the Austin Spurs of the G League.

Along with Greece, he has played professionally in France, Spain, Turkey and Israel.